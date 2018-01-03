Paris Hilton Can't Stop Staring at $2 Million Engagement Ring

Paris Hilton I Only Have Eyes For My Ice!!!

Paris Hilton can't take her eyes off her new BFF ... and we're not talking about her fiance Chris Zylka.

Paris had a laser lock on the giant 20-carat, $2 million engagement ring Tuesday as the couple took a romantic stroll around Aspen.

Not on accident -- of this we're sure -- Paris was wearing fingerless gloves, but no glove could hope to contain that gem.

As we reported, Zylka popped the question mid-mountain over New Year's weekend -- and he's probably been competing with the rock for Paris' attention ever since.

They really are a girl's best friend. A really big best friend.