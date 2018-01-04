Harvey Weinstein LAPD Bundling All Cases for Prosecutors

Harvey Weinstein, LAPD Bundling All Cases for Prosecutors

EXCLUSIVE

The L.A. County District Attorney will be getting a slew of Harvey Weinstein cases in the not-too-distant future ... and they'll be getting them all at once, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

We're told the Sexual Assault Section will not be feeding the D.A. cases piecemeal ... they will be bundled together and sent over at the same time.

TMZ broke the story ... the LAPD will not exercise discretion and close out any of the cases. Even if the statute of limitations has run or the case is outside the D.A.'s jurisdiction ... the files will all be sent over for review. The reason -- the LAPD and the D.A. want to look at even non-prosecutable cases to see if there's a pattern of misconduct that would allow prosecutors to prove an M.O.

TMZ also broke the story the Beverly Hills PD has sent over 2 cases involving Weinstein to the D.A. It's unclear if BHPD has more cases in the pipeline.