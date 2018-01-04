Kyle Richards' Home Protected by 3 Freshly Trained Dogs

Kyle Richards Hey, Burglars ... Beware My Trained Dogs!!!

Kyle Richards is sending a message to any other burglars thinking of trying to break into her home again -- letting 'em know she has 3 large dogs ready and willing ... to lick their faces off.

Kyle posed with her pooches, which she says just got back from dog training. However, based on those adorable faces ... we're guessing it's more obedience than attack dog school. Ok, maybe the German Shepherd would mess you up ... but the other two? C'mon, look at those mugs.

As we reported, Kyle and Mauricio Umansky's new Encino home was broken into last week while they were on vacation in Aspen. The burglars made off with about $1 million in jewelry and handbags. The dogs were not at the home either.

We'll say this ... they probably bark really loud. That helps.