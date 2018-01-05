LSU's Derrius Guice To Declare for NFL Draft

LSU superstar running back Derrius Guice is going pro ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The 20-year-old college junior racked up 1,251 yards and 11 rushing TDs during the 2017 season -- and set the LSU single season yards-per-carry record in 2016 with 7.58 yards per carry.

Guice had given serious thought about returning to school for his senior year, but has ultimately decided to take his talents to the NFL.

Probably a good move, he's projected to be a 1st-round pick ... with some experts believing he'll get selected in the top 15.

Good luck!