Paris Hilton Leaves New Fiance On the Curb Accidentally

Paris Hilton Leaves Fiance at the Curb!!! But, THAT Ring Is Safe

Paris Hilton's new fiance has been relegated to precious cargo No. 2 -- he was left eating dust after Paris and her $2 million engagement ring jumped into a waiting SUV.

This video is hilarious ... Chris Zylka was virtually kicked to the curb after the happy couple arrived at LAX Thursday night. Paris and her new 20 carat ring were already secured in the whip, and while Chris was still loading up ... the ride bolted.

NBD ... Chris plays it off pretty smoothly. Welcome to the rest of your life, bro.