Herschel Walker Says Baker Mayfield's the Next Favre, Not the Next Manziel!

EXCLUSIVE

All the haters comparing Baker Mayfield to Johnny Manziel are dead wrong -- so says Herschel Walker, who tells TMZ Sports the Heisman winner could be the next Brett Favre.

Herschel ain't kidding ... saying the way Baker carries himself on the field makes Brett his best pro-player comp.

"He's a leader ... any NFL team oughta be honored to have him," Walker said.

With an arm and intangibles like Favre, Herschel views Mayfield as the #1 QB in the draft ... and told us owners/GMs would too if they open their eyes.

"He's done some crazy things ... but I think people must realize this guy's been a fighter all his life," Walker said. "I'd take him over anyone."