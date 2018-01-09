Bama's Bo Scarbrough I Didn't Say, 'F Trump'

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough is adamant he did NOT fire an F-bomb directed toward President Trump before the college football national championship.

Instead, Scarbrough claims he said, "F**k Georgia."

And if you listen to the video ... sounds like he's telling the truth.

A Sporting News reporter inside the tunnel at Mercerdes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta released the video and claimed Bo said, "F**k Trump."

With Trump in attendance at the game, it made sense.

But Bo claims the reporter simply misheard him -- saying, "If y’all really listen I said Georgia smh about y’all people in this world."