Naomi Campbell Happy MLK Day ... Even a Week Early

Naomi Campbell Celebrates MLK Day Early with Tribute Hat

Naomi Campbell wanted people to know two things a week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- she loves the guy ... and don't talk to her.

Paps got the supermodel Monday night at JFK Airport in NYC, where she was covered in black attire from head to toe -- with an MLK hat as the crown jewel on top. Unclear if the all-black getup is directly connected to King Jr., but it could be a #MeToo thing.

She spoke out about abuse in the fashion industry in November, telling the BBC ... "I think before it gets better it’s going to get worse."

Naomi has paid tribute to King Jr. in the past ... she posted an IG message in his honor last year, and even gave him a shout-out for his birthday a few years before that.

Happy 84th Birthday Martin Luther king #ihadadream #gratitude x N — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 16, 2013

Never too early to pay your respects to the civil rights icon -- that much is clear.