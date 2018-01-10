TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Conor McGregor Shirtless Face-Off ... with Richard Branson!!

1/10/2018 1:27 PM PST

Conor McGregor Has Shirtless Face-Off with Richard Branson

Breaking News

Conor McGregor just had his most epic face-off to date -- a shirtless staredown with Sir Richard Branson!!

For real.

It all went down at the Pendulum Summit for business leaders in Dublin, Ireland ... where Conor was presented with a lifetime achievement award for his BIG money moves.

Branson joined McGregor onstage -- and after some back-and-forth, convinced the UFC mega-star to bro out.

Not to be outdone, Rich ripped off his top too ... and we gotta say, dude looks pretty frickin' jacked for a 67-year-old gazillionaire.

The whole thing was kinda weird -- but mostly awesome.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web