Ricky Martin Reveals He Already Married Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin is officially off the market -- he says he's married to Jwan Yosef, but a big celebration is still to come.

The 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' star says he and Yosef -- who announced their engagement in November 2016 -- have taken all the required steps to make their marriage official ... and he's now a husband.

Martin told E! News they exchanged vows and signed all the paperwork -- including prenups -- so all that's left now is the party, which he says is coming soon.

