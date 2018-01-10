Rams' Sean McVay: Jon Gruden's My Mentor Sucks We'll Have to Play Him!

Rams' Sean McVay: Jon Gruden's My Mentor, Sucks We'll Have to Play Him!

L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay says he's flattered by comparisons to Jon Gruden -- saying Chucky is a "mentor of mine" ... but he ain't lookin' forward to playing against him next season!

McVay was at Poppy in West Hollywood on Tuesday -- hours after Gruden was officially announced as the new head coach of the Oakland Raiders. So, we had to ask about Jared Goff previously referring to McVay as "Mini-Gruden."

"That's a compliment, man," McVay said ... "I respect him. He's a mentor of mine, so I'll take that as a compliment."

Fun Fact: McVay started his NFL coaching career as a staffer under Gruden on the Tampa Bay Bucs back in 2008.

All we know about a Rams vs. Raiders matchup is it's on the 2018 schedule ... but no date has been announced.

Should be a good one though!