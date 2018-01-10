Miami Dolphins' T.J. McDonald Probation Revoked In DUI Case

Dolphins' T.J. McDonald Probation Revoked ... In DUI Case

Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald ﻿has big problems ... his probation has been revoked in his 2016 DUI case ... and now he could go to jail.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... McDonald was arrested in May 2016 after he crashed into a parked car and cops believed he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. He was initially charged with misdemeanor DUI.

He later cut a deal with prosecutors in which he pled guilty to a lesser charge and in exchange he got 3 years probation and was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, complete a 3-month alcohol program and attend Narcotics Anonymous.

But the problem, according to court docs ... McDonald is wayyy behind on his community service and didn't complete his alcohol program, so the court revoked his probation.

He's due back in court in March ... and if the judge wants to throw the book at him, he could be sent to jail.