Timbaland Buys Insane $4 Million Miami Condo

Exclusive Details

Timbaland knows value when he sees it ... that's why he dropped FOUR MILLION BUCKS for a condo that's still under construction.

The mega hitmaker spent a small fortune on this plush Miami crib in the 53-story Aria on the Bay building that's nearing completion. Timbaland's oasis is a 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom pad that will include 2 private elevators. The new digs will be finished in about 2 months.

The condo's interior will be a sprawling 4,700 square feet and the terrace alone -- with unobstructed bay and ocean views -- is an expansive 1,200 square feet. The building's 648 luxury condos also have access to baller amenities -- pools, hot tubs, fire pits, private spa, and an indoor/outdoor bar.

How baller's the building? Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton bought a penthouse there.

Timbaland was repped by Tim Elmes and Marc Hameroff, and John Parsiani repped the seller.