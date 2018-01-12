NBA's Rodney Hood Fined $35k For Slapping Phone Out of Fan's Hand

NBA's Rodney Hood Fined $35,000 For Slapping Fan's Phone

Breaking News

The NBA is slapping back at Rodney Hood ... hitting the Utah Jazz star with a hefty $35,000 fine for smacking a cell phone out of a fan's hand Wednesday night.

Hood was ejected after his 2nd technical foul during the 3rd quarter of the Jazz vs. Wizards game. When he was heading to the locker room, Hood unleashed his anger on the fan's phone.

Rodney Hood does not care about your phone 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/NT0B6nJgo0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2018

It's not the first fan confrontation that has resulted in a big fine this season, but it is the biggest. Kyrie Irving was fined $25k for yelling profanity at a spectator.

In case you're wondering ... Hood's making $2.3 million this season, so it's just a drop in the bucket.