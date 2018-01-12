TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NBA's Rodney Hood Fined $35,000 For Slapping Fan's Phone

1/12/2018 11:39 AM PST

NBA's Rodney Hood Fined $35k For Slapping Phone Out of Fan's Hand

Breaking News

The NBA is slapping back at Rodney Hood ... hitting the Utah Jazz star with a hefty $35,000 fine for smacking a cell phone out of a fan's hand Wednesday night.

Hood was ejected after his 2nd technical foul during the 3rd quarter of the Jazz vs. Wizards game. When he was heading to the locker room, Hood unleashed his anger on the fan's phone.

It's not the first fan confrontation that has resulted in a big fine this season, but it is the biggest. Kyrie Irving was fined $25k for yelling profanity at a spectator.

In case you're wondering ... Hood's making $2.3 million this season, so it's just a drop in the bucket.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web