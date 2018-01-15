Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Our Love Life's a Beach!!! And Kenny G Agrees

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Take Romantic Walk on Beach

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are going public -- the new couple strolled on the beach over the weekend, packed on some PDA and, for good measure ... hung out with Kenny G.

Chris and Dakota have been dating for a few months, but previously took great measures to keep it private. That all changed Sunday in Malibu ... where the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star and Chris looked inseparable.

They had some unexpected company on the beach when Kenny G popped up, sadly without his saxophone. So, no Coldplay-Kenny G collab.

That Dakota's a lucky woman.