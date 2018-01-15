Migos' Label Honcho Coach K Cole Beasley's Nice ... But THIS NFL Star's Legit

Migos' Label Honcho Coach K: Cole Beasley's Rap is Nice, But Here's Who I'm Lookin' At

The man behind some of the biggest names in rap is giving Cole Beasley props for the track he dropped earlier this week ... but says there's a different NFL star who's got his attention.

TMZ Sports spoke with Kevin "Coach K" Lee -- who runs the label, Quality Control Music, and has worked with huge names like Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty ﻿and a TON more.

Coach K says he heard a few bars from C.B.'s "80 Stings" and didn't hate it ... but reveals he gave a serious look to fellow NFL star Melvin Ingram -- who goes by the alias SupaMel.

We also asked K if there'd be a cameo appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show this year ... and his reaction should have fans cautiously excited.