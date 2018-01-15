Simone Biles Says Larry Nassar Sexually Assaulted Her Too

Simone Biles says she was also sexually assaulted by Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar -- and is now ready to go public with her story.
The 20-year-old phenom -- who was a key member of the 2016 gold medal winning Olympics team -- issued a statement saying, "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."
"Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper."
"There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault."
"This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust."
"As I continue to work through the pain, I kindly ask everyone to respect my privacy. This is a process, and one that I need more time to work through."
Biles is the latest athlete to come forward with allegations against Nassar -- joining stars like McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas. There are reportedly more than 100 victims.
Back in November, Nassar pled guilty to 7 counts of criminal sexual conduct. The sentencing phase of the case begins on Tuesday. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child porn.
Story developing ...