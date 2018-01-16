Danielle Bregoli Disses Iggy Azalea in 'Hi Bich' Remix

Danielle Bregoli Disses 'Old Hoe' Iggy Azalea ... In 'Hi Bich' Remix



Danielle Bregoli is saying "Hi Bich" to Iggy Azalea -- calling her an "old hoe" that's "washed."

The "Cash Me Outside" girl slams Iggy in a remix of her hit song, now featuring YBN Nahmir, Rich the Kid and Asian Doll -- a snippet of which has been obtained by TMZ.

In one of Danielle's verses, she goes in on Iggy by saying ... "Bitch don't compare me to Iggy // That old hoe is washed, And I'm lit // Wouldn't pay her to wash up my whip." 

It sounds like Bhad Bhabie -- Danielle's rap persona -- has been likened to the Aussie MC ... and BB doesn't like it. The only similarity, really, is that they're both white female rappers.

Your move, Iggy. 