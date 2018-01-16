Eagles Fan Arrested for Punching Police Horse

Eagles Fan Arrested for Punching Police Horse at Stadium

Breaking News

A 22-year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan was arrested Saturday for allegedly attacking a police officer -- and his HORSE -- after being thrown out of the Eagles game.

Cops say Taylor Hendricks got the boot from the Eagles vs. Falcons game for being drunk and not having a ticket -- and on his way out of the stadium, he went berserk on a mounted police officer.

Hendricks allegedly punched the police horse in the face REPEATEDLY -- and then attacked the human officer.

He was eventually arrested for aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass. He was booked at a nearby station and bailed out the next morning.

Hendricks is due back in court on Jan. 30 -- and according to FOX 29, prosecutors could add animal cruelty charges to his list of problems.

The good news -- cops tell TMZ Sports neither the human officer nor the police horse suffered any injuries.