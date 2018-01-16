Naya Rivera's Domestic Battery Charge Dropped

Naya Rivera Domestic Battery Charge Dropped

EXCLUSIVE

Naya Rivera's off the hook for allegedly attacking her husband ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Kanawha County Magistrate Court's office in West Virginia ... Rivera's domestic battery charge was dismissed Friday, January 12.

Prosecutors tell us the case was dropped because her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey, does not want to go forward with pressing charges.

As we reported ... Naya was arrested Thanksgiving weekend in Chesapeake, WV after Dorsey called cops to report her for hitting him. Law enforcement told us the couple was arguing over their child.

She filed for divorce from Dorsey a little more than a week after the incident.