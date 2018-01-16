Oprah for President Gets Pushback with 'NOprah' Trademark Application

EXCLUSIVE
There's at least one person who really doesn't wanna see Oprah in the White House -- and he's aiming to make some cash on the anti-O movement if she runs in 2020.
An Arizona man applied for the rights to use "NOprah" earlier this month on shirts, jackets, shoes, pants and other garments ... presumably to sell.
The guy, who only wanted to be ID'd as Lewis, tells TMZ ... he filed for the "NOprah" trademark because he saw a swirl of opposition to a possible O run. He says enough already with celebs in the Oval.
Lewis says he's not sure if he wants to start selling the clothing now, or wait until the 'Oprah for Prez' thing is more of a reality.
One last thing ... Lewis tells us he personally likes Oprah -- just not for President.