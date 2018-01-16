WWE Superstar Jey Uso Arrested for DWI

WWE's Jey Uso Arrested for DWI

WWE tag team champ Jey Uso -- real name Joshua Samuel Fatu -- was arrested Sunday for DWI following a WWE live event in Hidalgo, Texas.

FYI, Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, was booked for a DUI back in 2011 ... and again in 2013 for violating his probation by driving with a suspended license.

The Usos -- sons of pro wrestling legend, Rikishi -- are 5-time WWE tag team champions ... currently holding gold for the company's SmackDown brand.

Jey was released on a $500 bond later that day.

Story developing ...