WWE Superstar Jey Uso Arrested for DWI

Breaking News
WWE tag team champ Jey Uso -- real name Joshua Samuel Fatu -- was arrested Sunday for DWI following a WWE live event in Hidalgo, Texas.
FYI, Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, was booked for a DUI back in 2011 ... and again in 2013 for violating his probation by driving with a suspended license.
The Usos -- sons of pro wrestling legend, Rikishi -- are 5-time WWE tag team champions ... currently holding gold for the company's SmackDown brand.
Jey was released on a $500 bond later that day.
Story developing ...