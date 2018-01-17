MLB's Jeremy Jeffress Pleads Guilty In DWI Case

EXCLUSIVE

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jeremy Jeffress has plead guilty in his drunk driving case -- but he's NOT going back to jail, TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, Jeffress was popped on August 26, 2016 -- and during the stop, cops say he admitted to drinking 3 to 4 cups of Hennessy and Coke before he got behind the wheel.

Jeffress was initially charged with misdemeanoor DWI -- which carries a minimum 72 hours in jail in Texas (they REALLY don't like drunk driving there). The maximum is 180 days.

A rep for the Dallas County District Court tells TMZ Sports ... Jeffress pled guilty to DWI on Tuesday and got the minimum 3 days in jail. We're told the court gave him credit for time served, so he won't have to go back behind bars.

Jeffress went to rehab following the arrest and rejoined the team about a month later. Sources connected to Jeffress tell us he's taking the situation very seriously and is committed to sobriety moving forward.