Wahlberg, Duhamel Alleged Ties to Steroid Dealer ... WWE's Roman Reigns Also Accused

Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel Alleged Customers of Steroid Dealer Richard Rodriguez

Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel and WWE superstar Roman Reigns were all dimed out as alleged customers of a now-imprisoned steroids dealer.

The dealer, Richard Rodriguez, named all 3 celebs during a phone interview he did, from prison. Rodriguez claims they used aliases to make the steroid purchases.

Rodriguez is being investigated by the DEA, and is already facing charges for conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids and money laundering. He was indicted and arrested last year. A judge revoked his bail after prosecutors say they caught him lying about travel plans.

We've reached out to reps for Wahlberg, Duhamel and Reigns.