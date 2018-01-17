Tyron Woodley Here's What It's Like to Knock a Dude Out!

Tyron Woodley: Here's What It's Like to Knock a Dude Out

UFC champ Tyron Woodley recently told Joe Rogan he doesn't really like fighting, "I'm just good at it."

Yeah, that's not true. He LOVES it.

Especially when he's smashing dudes out of consciousness.

Woodley clarified his comments on "The Hollywood Beatdown" ... waxing poetically about why there's no better feeling in the world than knocking an opponent out cold.

Meantime, here's a video of Woodley doing what he does best ... destroying people.