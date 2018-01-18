Natasha Leggero Claims James Toback Sexually Harassed Her 20 Years Ago

Natasha Leggero Accuses Toback of Sexual Harassment ... And Humping a Tree

Comedian Natasha Leggero says she is among the nearly 400 women director James Toback sexually harassed ... and her alleged incident might be the most bizarre and creepy yet.

Natasha was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday when she said Toback told her 20 years ago he was going to put her in the movie "Two Girls and a Guy" -- but she would need to grow out her armpit hair.

Leggero says she did it -- 4 inches strong, mind you -- and then met Toback in Central Park to discuss the role. She claims he asked to see her armpit hair and upon seeing it, told her ... "Now I'm gonna have to pleasure myself." She claims he humped a tree. No joke. Allegedly.

More than 30 women initially accused Toback of sexual harassment, but hundreds more have come forward. He's previously denied the allegations.