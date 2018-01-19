Kodak Black's Drug and Weapons Bust Sparked by Instagram Video

Kodak Black IG Live Video Alerted Cops In Drug, Weapons Bust

Exclusive Details

Kodak Black got busted after cops saw his infant child surrounded by drugs and a handgun during an Instagram Live broadcast.

As we reported, the rapper got arrested Thursday in Florida and was booked for 7 charges ... including drug possession, child neglect and grand theft of a firearm. According to police docs, obtained by TMZ, officers responded to Kodak's home after someone observed the IG vid of multiple men in a bathroom rolling joints and playing with a handgun.

Police say the final straw came when Kodak's kid was brought into the bathroom, and was just inches away from a lit joint, and the weapon. Police say Kodak did nothing to get the child away from the danger.

The IG Live broadcast was still rolling when police came into the house.

According to docs, police found weed out in plain view, and got a search warrant. They ended up finding 94.9 grams of marijuana in his bedroom closet.

They say his safe contained cash and a loaded Glock with 9 rounds, and there was a Beretta handgun in his office. The Beretta was reported stolen in December, hence the grand theft charge.