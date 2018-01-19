Naya Rivera's Husband Ryan Dorsey, Police Photos of Alleged Injuries

Naya Rivera Police Photos of Husband's Alleged Injuries

EXCLUSIVE

Naya Rivera doesn't pack a punch ... at least that's the way it seems from police pics of her estranged husband.

As we reported, Naya was arrested Thanksgiving weekend after allegedly attacking Ryan Dorsey in West Virginia ... over an argument involving their child.

Ryan told cops Naya struck him in the middle of his lower lip and the back right side of his head, but the pics don't show any real injuries.

Naya, who has since filed for divorce, told cops she had been emotional because of her menstrual cycle.

Charges against Naya were dropped this week after Dorsey said he did not want to press charges.