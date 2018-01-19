Tom Petty Died From Accidental Drug OD

Tom Petty's Autopsy, Singer Died from Accidental Drug Overdose

Tom Petty's autopsy results are in, and they show the singer died from an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications.

Tom's autopsy report is in, and it shows the singer was on several pain meds, including Fentanyl patches.

Tom suffered from numerous aliments, including emphysema, knee problems and a fractured hip.

As we reported ... Tom's official death certificate left his his cause of death as "deferred," leaving it as a mystery until now.

We broke the story ... Tom went into full cardiac arrest before being taken to a hospital in L.A. He eventually died when his family took him off life support.

Tom was 66.