SAG Awards 2018 Ladies Ditch the Black Outfits ... Still Boast 'Time's Up'

SAG Awards 2018 Ditches Black Outfits, Still Boasts 'Time's Up'

Early arrivals for the 24th annual SAG Awards were quite telling ... 'cause a lot of the women appear to have abandoned the blackout for "Time's Up."

It was obvious Sunday as celebs made their way to the Shrine Auditorium that many of the ladies decided against wearing black in support of the movement -- unlike the Golden Globes a few weeks ago, when the blackout was practically unanimous.

Some of the stars who avoided black wardrobe so far include Alison Brie, Erin Lim, Renee Bargh, Giuliana Rancic, Lilliana Vazquez, and Keltie Knight.

What's interesting ... a lot of red carpet personalities are talking "Time's Up" and speculating it'll be a major conversation piece throughout the night.

No major speeches on the subject just yet ... but it's probably only a matter of time.