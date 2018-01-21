Stormy Daniels Kills It at Strip Club

Stormy Daniels Kills It at Strip Club on Trump's 1-Year Anniversary as President

Stormy Daniels made good on her promise to make America horny again ... at least she made some dudes in a South Carolina strip club pretty horny.

Stormy, who said she hooked up with Donald Trump back in 2006 and later denied it, played to a standing room only crowd at the Trophy Club in Greenville.

Stormy, who not coincidentally performed on Trump's 1-year anniversary as President, reportedly got $130k to stay mum on her alleged tryst with Trump, during which she said he told her she reminded him of Ivanka.