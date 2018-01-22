Comedian Steve Brown Viciously Attacked During Set

Comic Steve Brown probably wishes he just got heckled Sunday night at a comedy club, because a disgruntled "fan" seemed gunning to kill him.
Steve was doing a set at the Comedy House in Columbia, South Carolina when a guy in the audience jumped onstage and just went insane, first trying to viciously strike Steve with the mic stand and then a stool.
Steve ducked out of the way and, a good 30 seconds into the attack, a few people at the club had the presence of mind to subdue the guy, who was taken outside but then came back.
The Richland County Sheriff's Dept. responded to the club, and has opened an investigation. So far, no arrests.
Steve escaped unharmed, but he's blasting the club for lack of security.
First off let me start by saying Thanks for the calls and messages from friends, fans and my family. With that being said, let me say this. This unprovoked attacked that happened to me tonight is a reminder of why these comedy clubs should have well equipped PROFESSIONAL security to protect us entertainers who bring their club so much money. I thank God for looking out for me and giving my old ass the ability to Bob and weave because this could have ended in horrible way.