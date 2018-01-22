Comedian Steve Brown Viciously Attacked During Set

Exclusive Details

Comic Steve Brown probably wishes he just got heckled Sunday night at a comedy club, because a disgruntled "fan" seemed gunning to kill him.

Steve was doing a set at the Comedy House in Columbia, South Carolina when a guy in the audience jumped onstage and just went insane, first trying to viciously strike Steve with the mic stand and then a stool.

Steve ducked out of the way and, a good 30 seconds into the attack, a few people at the club had the presence of mind to subdue the guy, who was taken outside but then came back.

The Richland County Sheriff's Dept. responded to the club, and has opened an investigation. So far, no arrests.

Steve escaped unharmed, but he's blasting the club for lack of security.