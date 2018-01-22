Nick Young Gets Hypnotized, Proceeds to Make Out with Puppet

Breaking News
Why was Nick Young making out with a puppet and grooving like Michael Jackson over the weekend?
Don't worry -- it's 'cause he was hypnotized ... and there's video!!
It all went down at the 30th birthday bash for Warriors teammate JaVale McGee ... where Swaggy P got on stage and was put under. Like, really under -- dude was OUT.
What happened next was Swaggy like you've never seen him before -- putting the moves on a puppet during a slow dance ... and crotch-grabbin' and moon-walkin' like MJ once "Billie Jean" hit.
Of course, JaVale and the rest of the gang LOVED it. Guessing Nick's not quite as pumped.