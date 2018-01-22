Philadelphia Eagles Another Fan Punches Police Horse

Breaking News

For the second time in 2 weeks ... a Philadelphia Eagles fan has been arrested for punching a police horse at the stadium.

This time, the perp is Andrew Tornetta -- who cops say was going H.A.M. during a pre-game tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field before the Eagles took on the Vikings in the NFC Championship.

Cops say mounted Pennsylvania State Police units were breaking up a crazy situation when Tornetta refused to comply with orders to disperse.

Instead, Tornetta punched a police horse twice in the right shoulder and then socked the human officer in the face ... according to cops.

Tornetta allegedly tried to flee -- and removed his sweatshirt to try to evade police -- but was eventually caught and arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.

As we previously reported, another fan was arrested for punching a police horse in the face at Lincoln Financial Field the previous weekend ... when the Eagles defeated the Falcons.