Steve-O I'm Engaged!!! And Have A Dream Wedding Idea!

Steve-O And New Fiancee Lux Wright Share Ring & Dream Wedding Details

EXCLUSIVE

Steve-O just might've pulled of the craziest stunt of his life ... he got engaged to his girlfriend, Lux Wright!!!

Steve-O popped the question Saturday night onstage at the end of a comedy special he was filming in Denver with his "Jackass" buddies and family in the audience, and when we got him Sunday at LAX he gave us a firsthand look at the ring he put on Lux.

If he sounds like a new man rather than the guy known for putting a black widow spider in his mouth for shits and giggles, just wait till you hear his dream wedding plans ...

Good luck, bro! We're rooting for you!