Cristiano Ronaldo Sports Black Eye After Bloody Collision

Alas, Cristiano Ronaldo's perfect face finally has a flaw ...
Just a few days after taking a cleat to the face during a match against Deportivo, the Real Madrid star hit the practice field in Spain with a big ol' shiner on his left eye.
CR7 was also sporting a bandage over the corner of his eye -- where it appears he suffered the laceration that left him bloody during the game.
Ronaldo seemed to be in pretty good spirits during the workout -- despite the fact his face may never look the same again!!!
Kidding, he's still beautiful.