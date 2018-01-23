Cristiano Ronaldo Sports Black Eye After Bloody Collision

Cristiano Ronaldo Big Black Eye After Bloody Collision

Alas, Cristiano Ronaldo's perfect face finally has a flaw ...

Just a few days after taking a cleat to the face during a match against Deportivo, the Real Madrid star hit the practice field in Spain with a big ol' shiner on his left eye.

CR7 was also sporting a bandage over the corner of his eye -- where it appears he suffered the laceration that left him bloody during the game.

Ronaldo seemed to be in pretty good spirits during the workout -- despite the fact his face may never look the same again!!!

Kidding, he's still beautiful.