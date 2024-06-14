NBA's Cameron Payne Arrested For Giving False Report To Cops

Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne was arrested in Arizona on Friday morning, TMZ Sports has learned ... after cops claim he gave officers a false report.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, authorities were called out to investigate a disturbance in Scottsdale at around 2:44 AM -- and came into contact with Payne and another individual.

It's unclear exactly what happened next -- cops did not give any further specific details -- although the SPD says Payne was arrested on the scene and booked on one charge of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement.

We're told the 29-year-old NBA player was released from custody a short time later.

Payne -- who was just traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Sixers this season in a swap for Patrick Beverley -- has ties to the Scottsdale area ... he played for the Phoenix Suns from 2019 through 2023.

In 405 career NBA games, Payne's averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3. assists per contest.

