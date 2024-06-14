Shaq Unearths Long-Lost Notorious B.I.G. Collab, 'Reign' Album

Shaquille O'Neal is updating his past hip hop hits for the digital era -- his 1996 Biggie collab "You Can't Stop the Reign" is on streaming for the first time!!!

Such will be the case for Shaq's 3rd album of the same name ... he and his Jersey Legends Productions are planning to re-release the full 'Reign' album on June 28 ... the tracks with Jay-Z, Mobb Deep, DJ Quik, Peter Gunz and Lord Tariq will also get a fresh drop on the public.

Not many artists can brag about having a Biggie feature ... especially one with impact.

The late Bad Boy Records star's lyrics from Shaq's song were eventually reused for Michael Jackson's "Invincible" opening track "Unbreakable" and also inspired bars on Jay-Z's "F*** All Nite" song.