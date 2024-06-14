'Brink!' Star Erik von Detten Stoked Kelce Bros Are Fans of Disney Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Erik von Detten is sending love back to the Kelce brothers -- this after discovering their favorite Disney movie growing up was "Brink!" ... and as it turns out, he's a fan of theirs too.

The actor -- who played the lead in the classic Disney Channel flick -- tells TMZ he's honored by the recognition ... which he also says doesn't surprise him one bit, 'cause the 1998 classic was fantastic by his own standards.

Erik goes down memory lane with us -- reflecting on why he thinks "Brink!" still resonates with people today ... and why Travis and Jason Kelce might dig it so much from their childhood.

EVD says he believes 'Brink!' is emblematic of a simpler time in pop culture -- and he also notes that it most definitely struck a chord with millennials ... which the Kelce bros both are. In any case ... the dude's jazzed that him and his movie got a shout-out on their pod.

Interestingly enough, when we asked Erik what his favorite football team was ... he didn't hesitate in naming Travis' Chiefs as his go-to squad to root for. Go figure, right??

Now, when it comes to passing down the rollerblading torch in his family, Erik's currently knee-deep in diaper duty and crying kiddos with his little ones aged 1, 3, and 5. But once they're old enough, he says he'll be lacing up their skates and teaching them the ropes.

And as for Erik himself ... he tells us what he's been up to post-'Brink!' and 'Princess Diaries' -- as he explains here, he hung his acting mask and went to live a normal life.