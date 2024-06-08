Jason Kelce Offered Foot Soap Care Package After Viral Confession
Jason Kelce's dirty dogs are "reeking" havoc -- with everyone from football fans to A-list actors like Will Smith commenting on the football star's revelation -- but now a local foot care company has offered a care package to keep his feet fresh.
That's what Defense Soap's CEO Guy Sako told TMZ Sports after he saw the future Hall of Famer confess he doesn't wash his feet. Proof it might be a Kelce fam thing ... his brother, Travis, revealed he also doesn't wash 'em all the time.
Enter Sako's company -- which produces antifungal medicated soaps -- based in Cleveland (near where Jason and Travis are from) ... and he refuses to let his Ohio heroes go out like that.
"Being a Cleveland-based company specializing in contact sports hygiene, we understand the importance of cleanliness," Sako said.
"We’d love to send our hometown heroes a care package to keep their feet fresh, whether it's in the trenches or running routes!"
Sako says he can't condone not washing feet ... as the practice prevents infections and fungus. But, if it's too much work, they have other options like wipes that "provide a quick and easy clean."
Here's hoping Kelce accepts the gift ... 'cause like Will and Martin Lawrence said, nobody wants to see or smell no "nasty ass feet!"