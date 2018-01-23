Enzo Amore Accuser Speaks Out 'I Said 'No' Countless Times'

Enzo Amore Accuser Speaks Out, 'I Said 'No' Countless Times'

EXCLUSIVE

The woman who claims she was raped by WWE superstar Enzo Amore tells TMZ Sports ... she repeatedly told the wrestler to back off and leave her alone -- but he refused to stop.

We spoke with Philomena Sheahan -- who gave us permission to publish her name and her face -- and she laid out her allegations she made to police against Amore, real name Eric Arndt.

Sheahan claims Amore was hitting on her hard in a Phoenix hotel room on Oct. 19 -- and tried to slow him down ... telling him, "I want to get to know you first."

But Amore allegedly blew right past consent and got very aggressive -- ripping off Sheahan's tights and raping her in various parts of the hotel room.

"I said 'no' countless times," Sheahan said ... "I just kept saying 'No.'"

Sheahan said she was crying as she begged him to stop, but he threw her on a bed instead -- and she hit her head so hard, she passed out.

Amore, according to Sheahan, continued to restrain her and pushed forward with the sexual assault.

A few days later, Sheahan says she spoke with Phoenix PD and cops opened an investigation into Amore.

The WWE has since released Amore from the organization.

Multiple attempts to reach Amore for comment have been unsuccessful.