Gloria Allred: James Franco's Not Innocent 'Til Proven Guilty for Oscars

James Franco getting shut out at the Oscars may have a simple explanation -- Academy voters are buying his accuser's story that he's been a sexual predator ... this according to Gloria Allred.

Gloria -- who btw never mentions James by name -- tells TMZ ...this is not a criminal case where people get a presumption of innocence. She says Academy voters can conclude whatever they want based on whatever evidence they believe.

Does James have any recourse? Gloria almost gleefully says ...NOPE.