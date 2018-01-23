Jake Paul on Suicide Video Logan Was Wrong, Made Huge Mistake

Jake Paul on Suicide Video: What Logan Did Was Very Wrong

Logan Paul's little brother is now cleaning the remnants of his brother's mess ... both chiding and defending his brother for posting video of a suicide victim.

Fellow YouTube star Jake Paul posted this video Monday and dubbed it "YouTube, Let's Talk About Brother Logan Paul" ... in which Jake says that "what Logan did was very, very, very wrong and he made a huge mistake."

As we reported ... Logan issued multiple apologies for posting video of a dead body he found in Japan. The fallout was almost immediate ... most notably with YouTube cutting his role.

Jake said Logan didn't mean to offend anyone ... and hopes his big bro bounces back.