James Franco No Oscar Nom, No Prob!!!

James Franco's Hollywood Power Lunch After Oscar Snub

James Franco's still getting by with a little help from his friends after Hollywood snubbed him for an Oscar nomination.

Franco did lunch with Jeff Garlin Tuesday at Joan's on Third. Based on their bro hug as they left, we'd say the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and 'Goldbergs' star was supporting James ... hours after he, shockingly, did NOT get an Oscar nomination.

We're guessing the sexual assault allegations against Franco also came up over the meal, since it's pretty clear that's what swayed Motion Picture Academy voters.

A friend in need ...