LaVar Ball Makes Pro Coaching Debut in Lithuania (LIVE STREAM)

LaVar Ball Call Me Coach Big Baller!! Makes Pro Coaching Debut

"Look at me ... I'm the assistant coach now!!" -- LaVar Ball, probably.

The Ball family patriarch is set to make his pro coaching debut in Lithuania when LaMelo and LiAngelo take the court on Tuesday ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing.

Melo and Gelo's team -- BC Vytautas -- announced Papa Ball will join it's coaching staff for the 4th game of the Big Baller Brand Challenge against Alytaus Dzūkija.

The Ball Bros. have been in the starting lineup the last few games ... but you can bet their playing time is gonna skyrocket with the BBB OG on the sidelines now.