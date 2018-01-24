The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall 'Miserable' After Caught Cheating ... 'She Deserves a Better Guy than Me'

1/24/2018 1:00 AM PST

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Regrets Cheating on Girlfriend and Says He's Miserable

EXCLUSIVE

Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is eating one big ass crow after he was caught cheating on his now ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward ... and he says he's miserable over what he's done.

We got the DJ Tuesday at LAX before he jetted off to Qatar for a gig, and we asked how he was holding up after Tori put him on blast last week for creepin' on camera.

Alex pours his heart out  -- telling our camera guy his ex deserves a better guy than him.

He also explains what he's learned from all this ... and we're inclined to believe him.