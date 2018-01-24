TMZ

Verne Troyer Flexes Mini Muscles in Workout w/ NFL Prospect

1/24/2018 2:08 PM PST

Verne Troyer Flexes Mini Muscles in Weight-Room Sesh with NFL Prospect

Verne Troyer ain't messing around when it comes to his 2018 #FitnessGoals ... CRUSHING the weight room with NFL prospect Du'Vonta Lampkin!

Verne gives up 300 POUNDS to Du'Vonta ... but he did a damn good job keeping up with the former Oklahoma defensive tackle out at Sports Academy in Newbury Park -- flippin' tires and reppin' barbells like a regular frat bro.

Mini-Me got teamed up with one of the largest human beings in the draft thanks to Vayner Sports ... and we're glad they did.

Get it, Verne!!! 

