H-Town Singer Busted for Being A Deadbeat Dad

H-Town's Solomon 'Shazam' Conner Arrested for Unpaid Child Support

H-Town's Solomon "Shazam" Conner just got arrested, and it should teach him an important lesson -- if you're gonna knock boots, you better pay for the kids you might end up having.

Conner was busted Wednesday in Texas for failure to pay child support ... according to court docs. It's his second arrest for this. He and his twin brother founded the R&B group H-Town back in the '90s.

It's unclear how much Conner allegedly owes this time around -- but when he was arrested in 2015 for back child support, he'd racked up a $170k tab.