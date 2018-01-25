Katy Perry Obsessed Fan Guilty of Stalking ... Getting Deported

Katy Perry Obsessed Fan Found Guilty of Stalking, Gets Deported

Katy Perry can breathe a sigh of relief -- the 37-year-old man who said he'd "do whatever it takes" to be with the singer is getting booted from the country ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... Pawel Jurski from Poland was arrested in Miami last month after trying to bum-rush the stage at Katy's concert. Cops determined he'd been to at least 6 of Katy's shows over 20 days, and tried to contact her at each show.

Jurski was found guilty of felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor loitering and resisting arrest ... according to prosecutors in Miami-Dade County.

We're told he's now being processed for deportation.