Fiona Apple Says Sexual Misconduct Rampant in Music, All for Time's Up at Grammys

Fiona Apple insists the movie industry's got nothing on the music biz when it comes to rampant sexual misconduct -- which explains her shocked reaction to us even asking.

We got the singer at LAX Thursday and asked her about the planned protest at the Grammys -- guests wearing white roses to show solidarity with the Time's Up movement. It's music's version of the black gowns at the Golden Globes.

Fiona's all for it, and says it should come as no surprise powerful men wield their power in the music biz the same way they do in Hollywood.

BTW, doesn't sound like she'll be watching the Grammys Sunday night. You gotta see what she said about the trophy she won in 1998.